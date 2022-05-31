ICHI 24-Hour Volume Reaches $514,837.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $9.76 or 0.00030625 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 192.2% against the dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $46.48 million and approximately $514,837.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00496895 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00503255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008135 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,762,336 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.