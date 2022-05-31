ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Down 27.5% in May

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,820,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 45,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

IBN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 6,543,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,015,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICICI Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About ICICI Bank (Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.