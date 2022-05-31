Idle (IDLE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,602.00

Idle (IDLE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $5,602.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.15 or 0.01123751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00485429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,139,609 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

