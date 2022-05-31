Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 463.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after buying an additional 86,184 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $205.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

