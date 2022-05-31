IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Update

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the April 30th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,791.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ING Group upgraded shares of IMCD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IMCD from €160.00 ($172.04) to €135.00 ($145.16) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IMCD from €166.00 ($178.49) to €153.00 ($164.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of IMCD stock remained flat at $$158.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.54. IMCD has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $226.00.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

