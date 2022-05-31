iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IMBI. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.84. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eyal Lalo acquired 390,880 shares of iMedia Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $1,200,001.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,223,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,583.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tim Peterman acquired 32,573 shares of iMedia Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $99,999.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,962.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

