Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 1,545.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 34,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,303. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

CROX stock opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.61.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

