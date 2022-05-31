Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,722 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,062.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 1.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,031.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.58. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.76.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

