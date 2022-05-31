Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.30.

NXPI stock opened at $195.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.75 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

