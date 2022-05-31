Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

SAP opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.56. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $92.94 and a 1-year high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

