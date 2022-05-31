Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $3.84 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $360.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.20 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.