Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $1.77 Million in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,832,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,241,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 688,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 549,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after buying an additional 91,916 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYBR stock opened at $146.16 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.16.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

