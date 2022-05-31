Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $109,964,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,150,000 after acquiring an additional 808,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 825,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,580,000 after acquiring an additional 599,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $50,927,856 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.
NET stock opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.01.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cloudflare Profile (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
