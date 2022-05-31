Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

