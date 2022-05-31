Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 3,336 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.06% of Unum Group worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

