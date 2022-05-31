Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $356,131.00

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.70 or 0.01120086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.32 or 0.00481010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00031983 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

