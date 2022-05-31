Incline Global Management LLC Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Incline Global Management LLC lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,002 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 6.7% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Incline Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $31,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.85.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $89.03. 13,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,396. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average of $85.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.