Incline Global Management LLC Sells 799,013 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Incline Global Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 799,013 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. 368,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,816,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

