Indexed Finance (NDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $445,750.32

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $445,750.32 and approximately $5,987.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001629 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $831.84 or 0.02598412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00528231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.