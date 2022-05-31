Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Down to $235.21

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $235.21, but opened at $210.17. Insulet shares last traded at $201.59, with a volume of 19,448 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 9.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 152.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $284,000.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

