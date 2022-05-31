Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells $83,900.40 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 4,024 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $83,900.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,076,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,848,340.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

INTA stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. 215,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.09. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 196,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

