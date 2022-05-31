Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) PT Lowered to GBX 6,080 at Morgan Stanley

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,500 ($82.24) to GBX 6,080 ($76.92) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IKTSY. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($83.55) to GBX 6,236 ($78.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.97) to GBX 6,000 ($75.91) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,598.75.

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $81.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.8905 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

