Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) PT Lowered to GBX 6,080 at Morgan Stanley

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,500 ($82.24) to GBX 6,080 ($76.92) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IKTSY. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($83.55) to GBX 6,236 ($78.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.97) to GBX 6,000 ($75.91) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,598.75.
Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $81.37.
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
