inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.00 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

inTEST stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. inTEST has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

INTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews purchased 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $62,705.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the second quarter valued at $691,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of inTEST by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of inTEST by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

