Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.84.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $422.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.