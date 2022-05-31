Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.68-$11.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $558.84.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.50. The stock had a trading volume of 83,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $433.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.10. The firm has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Intuit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 5.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.