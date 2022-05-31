Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.07

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.07 and traded as high as $22.40. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 2,315,898 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 899.6% in the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 140,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,839 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 458.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 113,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 92,772 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

