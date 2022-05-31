Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,444 shares of company stock worth $802,185. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 130.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,378 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invitae by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Invitae by 22.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Invitae by 8.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 108,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVTA stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. 9,499,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $841.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.89. Invitae has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

