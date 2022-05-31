Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

INVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

