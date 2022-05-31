Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,127,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,361,831 shares during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up 3.0% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $193,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,333,000 after purchasing an additional 179,637 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,684,000 after purchasing an additional 89,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after purchasing an additional 705,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,436,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,519,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 134,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,076. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

