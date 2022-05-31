IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 87,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

