IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of IRS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 65,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,878. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRS. FMR LLC grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

