iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.26% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $15,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 132,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 86,553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. 2,583,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,571,578. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $47.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

