iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the April 30th total of 787,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,105,000 after purchasing an additional 761,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,057,000 after purchasing an additional 721,435 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,475,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 661.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 489,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,916,000 after acquiring an additional 425,118 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.30. 477,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,853. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

