iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Trading Down 1%

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 20,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 511,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 32,283,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth $36,600,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth $23,421,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,937,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.