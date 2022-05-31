iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Down 23.7% in May

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,979,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,628,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 773.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,378,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,894,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $67.05. 21,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,901. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.06. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.88 and a 52 week high of $71.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

