iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Down 30.0% in May

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,527. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 847,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

