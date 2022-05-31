iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $237.40. 68,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.91 and its 200 day moving average is $272.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $217.09 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.