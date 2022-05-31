iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 151,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,259,419 shares.The stock last traded at $101.13 and had previously closed at $102.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.63 and its 200 day moving average is $107.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

