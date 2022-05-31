Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 13,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,312.41.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $53.84 on Tuesday, hitting $2,300.17. 52,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,097. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,476.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,674.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

