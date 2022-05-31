Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $4.42 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,705,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,385,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 290,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,857,000 after acquiring an additional 59,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.25.

Shares of ORLY traded down $8.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $638.48. 11,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,268. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.59. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $519.32 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

