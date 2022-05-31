Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $86.77 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,271,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,772,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.38% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 990,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 405,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 250,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 376,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,719. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.50. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

