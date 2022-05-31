Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 774,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ecopetrol by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EC traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. 115,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

