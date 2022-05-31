Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 295,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,409 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.81. 939,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,747,478. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

