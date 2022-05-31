Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 5,596,967 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,036,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596,967 shares during the period. Gerdau makes up approximately 1.5% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.58% of Gerdau worth $48,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Gerdau stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. 447,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,067,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Gerdau had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

