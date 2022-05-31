Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 319.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452,000 shares during the period.

GOVT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.22. 3,805,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42.

