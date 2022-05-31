J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.68.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.74. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

