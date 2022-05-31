J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.49

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
