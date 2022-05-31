Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.30.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.38. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $122.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

