Jay T. Flatley Buys 40,000 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RIVN traded up 0.44 on Tuesday, hitting 31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,282,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,560,633. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of 66.29. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 73.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

