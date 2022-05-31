JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €16.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.60 ($17.85) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €19.80 ($21.29) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($27.42) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

DEC opened at €18.35 ($19.73) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.97. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($29.05) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($39.68).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

